TAX-FREE WEEKEND: Texas to hold sales tax holiday Aug. 5-7

TYLER, Texas — It's hard to believe summer break is almost over and the 2022-23 school year is right around the corner.

And you know what that means...back-to-school shopping!

The Texas Comptroller's Office has announced the dates for the state's tax-free weekend.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7.

"The Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) during the annual Tax-Free weekend," the comptroller's office said. "Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free."

QUALIFYING ITEMS

ONLINE ORDERS/TELEPHONE PURCHASES

"During the holiday you can buy qualifying items in-store, online, by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means," the comptroller's office says. "The sale of the item must take place during the specific period. The purchase date is easy to determine when the purchase is made in-store but becomes more complicated with remote purchases. The purchaser must have given the consideration for the item during the period even if the item may not be delivered until after the period is over."