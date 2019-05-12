The Salvation Army of Tyler is kicking off the new decade with the second annual Kettle Krush 5K!

The race will take place Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at The Salvation Army, located at 633 North Broadway Avenue.

Salvation Army

For those 13 and older, the cost to enter the 5K run/walk is $35. For the youngsters, 12 and under, the cost is $15.

Runners will pick up their race packets from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., the day of the 5K.

To register for the race, click here.

All funds raised go directly into programs that benefit men, women, children and families in the most need in the community.

To keep up with the latest Kettle Krush 5K news on Facebook, click here.

