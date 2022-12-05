Salvation Army kettles are going virtual this year

How to contribute to the Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season.

TYLER, Texas — Christmas is right around the corner and Salvation Army bell ringers are already outside with red kettles across stores in Tyler.

Now you can join in and set up your own virtual fundraiser and be part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign that helps raise funds for those in need all year round.

You can set your fundraising goal, share the link with your kettle with friends, family and work colleagues where you can challenge them to donate.

“Less people are carrying cash and visiting the mall and stores these days. A Virtual Kettle provides a great way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army without having to leave the house,” said Captain Jeremy Walker.

“Every dollar raised through the Red Kettle campaign makes it possible for us to provide financial assistance to struggling families, food to those who are hungry, and shelter to people dealing with homelessness," said Walker.