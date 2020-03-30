TYLER, Texas — There are many resources that provide information about COVID-19, but the Salvation Army has a resource that you can call if you feel alone or scared during these difficult times.

The non-profit organization launched an emotional and spiritual hotline to help those who are struggling with self-isolation. Captain Nicole Parker, with the Salvation Army of Tyler says the hotline is free and anyone can use it.

“It's being staffed by Salvation Army officers who are part of our emergency disaster team out of our headquarters in Atlanta,” she said.

Those who use the hotline will be connected to Salvation Army staff who has trained for emotional and spiritual support.

“We're seeing so many people that are isolated who are reaching out and in a variety of different forms," Parker said. "Not everybody has the communication via computer or even a smartphone, and so this gives them an opportunity."

“The Salvation Army's providing that voice," she said. To lean into hope during this time that we're not alone and that we are all in this together, and that through the hope that we have in God that he's going to see us through.”

All you have to do is dial the hotline number, “the first thing you got to hit is zero or just wait on the line, and then there will be a live person on the other end ready to extend hope,” Parker explained.

The hotline number is 844-458-HOPE (4673) and it's available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.