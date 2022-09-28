Salvation Army of Tyler captain among crew to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Salvation Army volunteers will drive into Florida to help those affected by the storm with mobile kitchens, serving about 1,500 meals and prayer.

FLORIDA, USA — As Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday, Salvation Army of Tyler Capt. Jeremy Walker is among the crews on their way to provide meals and prayers to those impacted by the massive Category 4 storm.

Walker said Wednesday the Texas team is heading from a warehouse in Arlington to Alexandria, Louisiana to wait for the storm to pass.

Then, the Salvation Army volunteers will drive into Florida to help those affected by the storm with mobile kitchens serving about 1,500 meals and prayer.

"We'll be setting up kitchen site and working with the local municipalities, with the local entities and going where the need is," he said. "Along with those, we also send out what's called emotional spiritual care officers, and they go out and just be with the people and you know, pray with the people."

Walker added the spiritual care officers will listen to the people, provide counseling and just love on the folks.

He added that himself and the crews are praying for the best but every disaster has a life of its own. He asked that people in East Texas and other areas pray for the volunteers and those in the path of the hurricane

Those interested can donate to the Salvation Army's hurricane relief efforts, including in Florida and Puerto Rico (where residents were recently impacted by Hurricane Fiona), at the nonprofit's website.