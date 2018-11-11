It's the holiday season once again, and red kettles bells can already be spotted around Tyler.

There's one at the Hobby Lobby in Tyler off South East Loop 323.

All proceeds stay local, and will help the Salvation Army provide food, shelter and social services to those in need.

Last year the Salvation Army raised $386,000 and is hoping to raise $400,OOO this year.

The Salvation Army kettle stands are located in Tyler, Lindale, Whitehouse, Bullard, Lake Palestine, & Chandler area stores.

This year volunteers can begin as early as November 26th, all the way until December 24th. Volunteers are needed every day except Sundays.

If you want to become a volunteer click here.

You can also contact the Salvation Army at 903-592-4361.

