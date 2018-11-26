TYLER — You’re probably familiar with the famous Salvation Army Red Kettles and ringing bells, which can be seen and heard ringing around Smith County from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

From its humble beginnings in 1891, when a Salvation Army Captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the most recognizable and important charitable campaigns in the United States.

The Red Kettle Campaign is a major fundraising event that raises year-round support for programs and services. Donations to the Red Kettles stay local, impacting the lives of people in the communities in which they are received.

“Thanks to the support of donors and corporate partners, the money raised will help The Salvation Army provide food, shelter and social services to people who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life,” says Captain Robert "Bobby" Parker of the Tyler Corps.

Red Kettles will be stationed outside your favorite stores and local businesses, Monday through Saturday, through Christmas Eve.

Last year, The Salvation Army in Smith County raised $386,552 and is hoping to raise $400,000 this season.

With fewer people carrying cash, The Salvation Army now offers several cashless options to donate. QR Codes have been placed at each kettle stand to help make electronic donations fast and easy.

Providing a new way to engage family and friends, individuals can now fundraise for The Salvation Army in a creative way online by visiting FundraiseForGood.org.

There are endless ways to start a new fundraising tradition - host a holiday party, open a hot chocolate stand or organize a charity walk to reach your fundraising goal.

KETTLE KRUSH 2019

On January 1, 2019, The Salvation Army in Tyler will host its inaugural Kettle Krush 5K. You can ring in the new year and get a jump start on your 2019 resolution by participating in the run scheduled for 10AM-12PM, at The Salvation Army, located at 633 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

To register for the event, click here and make sure to keep up with the latest Kettle Krush news on Facebook.

HOW TO VOLUNTEER

Every volunteer hour of bell-ringing helps put food on the table for 13 people. You can get involved and make a difference by volunteering to ring a bell for The Salvation Army.

"The aim for our Kettle Campaign is to be 100 percent volunteer," says Captain Bobby. "However, it is often impossible to secure enough volunteers for every location all day and every day from November 9 through December 24. In order to maximize the limited opportunity we have to raise funds in front of local business, we are able to fill in locations without volunteers with paid workers. We cannot afford to leave a prime Kettle location unattended if we do not have sufficient volunteers. The great thing about doing this is that we are also able to provide some work experience and short-term income for individuals who desperately need it. Often times, our paid bell ringers are individuals who are currently staying at our facility or who are benefiting directly from one of our programs and services. Our ultimate goal is to be completely reliant on volunteers and we are always looking for individuals and families to sign up to ring the bell to help us reach our goal and to keep on doing the most good."

If you’re interested in signing up to ring a bell, click here.

