Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Christmas sale returns to Tyler to help those in need for the holidays

The sale starts on Friday, Nov. 5, and runs until Saturday. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — As Christmas time approaches, you have the chance to make your holiday shopping benefit a worthy cause. Our Alan Kasper got a sneak peek at the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Christmas sale in Tyler.

"We have had elves out here for the last 3 weeks unboxing and decorating and pricing and we are ready for a big sale this coming weekend," Jeanette Prichard, an organizer with the Salvation Army Woman’s Auxiliary said.

Saturday is going to be half-price, Prichard says.

"We have trees, Santas, angels, stockings," Prichard said. "We have a wonderful kitchen area where we have cookie jars and coffee mugs and some designer kitchen stuff. We have some cute baby clothes and some adult women’s sweaters. Ornaments, we have tons and tons of ornaments and stocking holders."

If you’re in the market for a Christmas tree or handmade wreaths, they'll have those too.



All the proceeds made from the sale go directly to the Tyler Salvation Army.

"It stays right here in our hometown and helps the needy people here," Prichard said.

The women’s auxiliary has over 300 members and has done over 600 volunteer hours preparing for the sale.