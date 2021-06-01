Body believed to be of missing Houston boy Samuel Olson found in Jasper motel room, police say

Crime scene investigators went to the Best Western motel room early Wednesday morning.

JASPER, Texas — Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said police in Jasper, Texas, found a child’s body in a motel room believed to be 6-year-old Samuel Olson, who was reported missing last week in southwest Houston.

Police said the body was found Tuesday at the Best Western Inn on West Gibson Street in Jasper.

Chief Finner said a possible suspect is in custody and will be interviewed by homicide investigators.

A news conference is set for Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. — KHOU 11 will stream that update live.

Crime scene investigators went to the motel early Wednesday morning, reported KHOU 11's Matt Dougherty.

This early Wednesday morning, crime scene investigators make their way into room 106 at a Jasper, Texas motel. Authorities believe the body found here yesterday is that of missing six year old Samuel Olson. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/kbkNZpZuFZ — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) June 2, 2021

Samuel turned 6 years old Saturday. He was reported missing last Thursday.

HPD said they had DPS issue a child safety alert through CPS. They said that goes directly to law enforcement in the case that an officer comes in contact with people listed on that alert.

Houston police searched the Gateway at Ellington apartment complex Monday. Texas Equusearch planned to conduct a physical search Tuesday, but it did not happen, saying the stories given to police don’t add up, which makes it difficult for them to know where to start.

Police said the last time they can independently verify his location is on April 30 when he was at school. Samuel’s paternal grandmother, Tonya Olson, said he was with her the following weekend. Olson said she heard him on the phone a little over a week ago.

It is with great sadness that I share with you that a body - of who we believe to be 6-year-old Samuel Olson - was recovered in a motel room in Jasper, Texas, earlier this evening. 1/2 — Troy Finner (@TroyFinner) June 2, 2021

Police said Sam attended Holbrook Elementary in Cy-Fair ISD. They said the little boy was reported missing Thursday by someone claiming Samuel was taken by another person.

Sam’s grandmother said they have now lost contact with her son’s girlfriend.

“Just bring Sam home. Just bring Sam home,” Olson said. “This can’t go on anymore. We need to know where he is. Where he is and that he’s safe and that he’s good. And that way he can have a birthday party.”