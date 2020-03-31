SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas — Shelby Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd has confirmed the county's first positive case of the coronavirus.

Judge Boyd issued a press release announcing the case Tuesday afternoon.

The news comes after Shelby County confirmed two more cases, bringing their total to four. Panola County also confirmed their first case on Tuesday.

RELATED: Shelby County reports 2 more confirmed COVID-19 cases; total now at 4

RELATED: Panola County notified of 1st confirmed coronavirus case

As of Tuesday, March 31, at 12:20 p.m., there are 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Angelina County - 4

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 3

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 1

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 3

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 32, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases in East Texas

RELATED: Panola County notified of 1st confirmed coronavirus case

RELATED: CNN's Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?