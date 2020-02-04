The Angelina County and Cities Health District said Thursday morning that two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in San Augustine County.

That brings the county to a total of three confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, April 2, at 12 p.m., there are 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 1
  • Angelina County - 5
  • Bowie County - 9, 1 death
  • Camp County - 1
  • Cass County - 3
  • Cherokee County - 6
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 9
  • Harrison County - 5, 1 death
  • Henderson County - 1
  • Hopkins County - 3
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 6
  • Panola County - 4
  • Polk County - 5
  • Rusk County - 6
  • San Augustine County - 3
  • Shelby County - 4
  • Smith County - 47, 1 death
  • Upshur County - 2
  • Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death
  • Wood County - 1