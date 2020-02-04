The Angelina County and Cities Health District said Thursday morning that two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in San Augustine County.

That brings the county to a total of three confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, April 2, at 12 p.m., there are 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

