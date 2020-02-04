The Angelina County and Cities Health District said Thursday morning that two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in San Augustine County.
That brings the county to a total of three confirmed cases.
RELATED: San Augustine County reports 1st confirmed COVID-19 case
As of Thursday, April 2, at 12 p.m., there are 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 5
- Bowie County - 9, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 3
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 9
- Harrison County - 5, 1 death
- Henderson County - 1
- Hopkins County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 6
- Panola County - 4
- Polk County - 5
- Rusk County - 6
- San Augustine County - 3
- Shelby County - 4
- Smith County - 47, 1 death
- Upshur County - 2
- Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death
- Wood County - 1