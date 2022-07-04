San Augustine County Sheriff's Office reports missing K-9 officer

Officials said in a Facebook post that K-9 Frankie is chipped and up to date on all her shots.

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas — A K-9 officer for the San Augustine County Sheriff's Office is missing after officials say she broke out of her kennel Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, K-9 Frankie is trained in patrol work and narcotics. She is also very friendly.

Officials said in a Facebook post that she is chipped and up to date on all her shots. She is also wearing a K-9 signal collar and lives in the Lufkin area.

Those with information regarding her location should contact the sheriff's office at (936) 275-2424.