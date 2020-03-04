SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — Angelina County & Cities Health District has reported that a San Augustine County patient has died from COVID-19.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 8

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 4

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 13

Harrison County - 5, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Lamar County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 8

Panola County - 4

Polk County - 5

Rusk County - 7

San Augustine County - 3, 1 death

Shelby County - 8

Smith County - 53, 1 death

Titus County - 1

Upshur County - 3

Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death

Wood County - 1

If you have flu-like symptoms or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call the Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center at (936) 630-8500.

RELATED: San Augustine County reports 2 more confirmed COVID-19 cases; total now at 3