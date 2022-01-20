San Augustine County Sheriff's Office investigates home invasion shooting

Police believe the suspects were driving a black 2008-2011 Ford Escape.

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas — San Augustine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and San Augustine city police officers found Courtney Garrett was shot during a home invasion on County Road 120 East Jan. 17 by two unknown Black males.

Garrett was taken to the emergency room in San Augustine, where he was later taken to the Louisiana State University trauma center in Shreveport by life flight.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident and following up on leads to identify the suspects.

Police believe the men were driving a black 2008-2011 Ford Escape, and the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Those who may see these individuals should not approach them.