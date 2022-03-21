City of Lufkin providing sandbags to residents ahead of severe weather

There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle and it is self-serve.

LUFKIN, Texas — The City of Lufkin is preparing for the severe weather threat expected Monday into Tuesday.

The city’s police, fire, and public works departments have been put on standby with additional manpower and are ready to respond overnight if needed.

Sandbags are now available at Grace Dunne Richardson Park until 4 p.m. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle and it is self-serve.

The worst storms are expected to hit Lufkin between midnight - 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service – Shreveport. Three to five inches of rain, two-inch diameter hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes of up to EF2 (111 - 135 mph).

“We will be monitoring this weather event throughout the day and into the overnight hours,” Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “Stay aware of rapidly changing weather conditions and ensure that your family has a severe weather safety plan.”

The city is also asking residents to remove trash cans from the curb by 5 p.m. today to ensure they do not block storm drains and contribute to flooding.

Severe weather safety tips: