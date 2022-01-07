Sandblasting, painting for elevated water storage tank in Tyler to begin Monday

Residents could hear some louder than normal noise at the site during the sandblasting operations.

TYLER, Texas — City of Tyler crews will continue the elevated water storage tank rehabilitation project at North Glenwood Boulevard and North Gaston Avenue Monday with sandblasting and painting.

Workers will be constructing a new containment system around the water tower to conceal the sandblasting and painting, according to the city of Tyler.

Workers are scheduled to be onsite Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water service will not be disrupted for this project, the city said in a statement.

“This maintenance work prevents corrosion and extends the life of the water storage tank,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz. "We want the longest life we can get from a water storage tank while maintaining water quality and safety standards."

This over $1 million rehabilitation project began in October 2021 when the 500,000-gallon storage tank was taken out of operation while welding and other internal and external steel components of the structure were repaired.