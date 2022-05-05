‘The smell is putrid death’: They had a nice place in the country – until hundreds of thousands of chickens moved in next door

Example video title will go here for this video

Sanderson Farms, which is expanding throughout Texas, says their chicken growers follow Texas air quality rules, best practices

“The smell is putrid death,” said Tony Jeffcoat, who transported chickens for Sanderson Farms in East Texas. “It's a smell that just sticks with you.”

When they’re big enough, the chickens are taken nine miles west to Sanderson’s processing plant in Lindale, just outside Tyler.

The chickens belonged to Sanderson Farms , the nation’s third largest poultry producer. The buildings and land belonged to farmers that Sanderson had contracted with to grow the chickens.

“They put these chicken houses in the middle of a residential community,” Larry James said. “It’s not right.”

They soon learned that 16 chicken barns containing several hundred thousand birds had been built months earlier, less than a mile from their ranch. With the nauseous odors came swarms of flies.

“We thought there was a dead hog, or somewhere very close to us there had to be a dead body,” she said.

“Out of nowhere, this beautiful paradise that we were creating suddenly became enveloped in clouds of stench,” Sandra said. “You’d be walking across the dam and suddenly the air would get heavy and you’d be hit by a smell that was unlike anything we’d ever smelled before.”

They say their peaceful country life was upended in the spring of 2019.

Sandra, a retired professor and business school dean, and Larry, a retired telecom CEO, enjoyed their herd of rescued horses, and doted on their longhorns. Their favorite is a longhorn they call Baby.

On their 600-acre East Texas ranch near Tyler, Larry and Sandra James believed they were creating paradise.

Chapter 1 : Whistleblower

“I've seen live chickens eat dead chickens,” Jeffcoat said. “I've seen live birds that were left and put in the compost and still there alive, left for dead.”

Jeffcoat filed a lawsuit against Sanderson Farms after he was diagnosed with histoplasmosis, a fungal lung infection typically caused by exposure to bird droppings. He took a series of pictures and videos at chicken farms in East Texas.

“It's a nasty environment,” Jeffcoat said of the farms generally. “It's a very dusty environment with feathers flying everywhere and very foul odor, stench of death in there. ... It's wall-to-wall chickens.”

Jeffcoat’s lawsuit alleged that he was exposed to “improperly stored dead and decomposing chickens, improperly stored chicken manure, aerosolized dust containing feces and feathers, and other contaminants in the air.”

He alleged Sanderson Farms failed “to provide the necessary equipment for his safety” and “adequate training and warnings of the dangers of histoplasmosis,” the lawsuit says.

“The business model produces hundreds of millions of pounds of manure each year, millions of dead chickens, substantial aerosolized dust containing feces and feathers, and other contaminants. Stench and airborne contaminants permeate the working environment and is unavoidable for the workers,” the lawsuit alleged.

Ted Lyon, Jeffcoat’s attorney, told WFAA that his client had “zero warning, zero training (and) zero equipment.”

“The stench is horrible and all the feces, the dust and every thing gets in the air, goes down in a person’s lungs,” Lyon said. “They didn’t give him any respirators which are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. They didn’t give him any masks that were fitted for him. It’s really sad.”

Jeffcoat told WFAA that he is often short of breath and unable to be as active with his children.