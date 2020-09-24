Santa Land announces opening dates, COVID-19 procedures for 2020

Santa Land has announced their opening weekend for the 2020 holiday season, and their 25th anniversary, will be Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7. They say they will be back in full swing on Friday, Nov. 13.

"We are getting ready for a safe and COVID-free season," Santa Land said. "For those that stop in, to see the gift shop, please wear a mask and keep up social distancing practices. If you’re feeling sick, we ask that you stay in your car. Please enjoy the park, but help us keep everyone safe during this holiday season."