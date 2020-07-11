Santa Land creator injured in accident, to miss opening night

Carmela's Magical Santa Land opens at 5:30 p.m. nightly.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The lights at Carmela's Magical Santa Land will go on tonight, but it will be without their founder Carmela Davis, who suffered injuries in an accident today.

Davis said via staff at her Longview CPA firm that she is OK but will not be at the season-opening of Carmela's Magical Santa Land tonight.

Davis hopes many East Texans will attend the opening and enjoy the more than 2 million Christmas lights at the attraction. She plans to rejoin the event in a few days when she is able.'