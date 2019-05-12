TYLER, Texas — Santa Claus stopped by Christus Trinity Mother Francis Wednesday to bring holiday cheer to newborn children and their parents.

"I didn't know when or actually if he was going to come, so it was super exciting to see him come in this morning," Kyla Hardy, a mother whose newborn River is in the NICU, said.

Santa has made it a holiday tradition to stop by the NICU this time of year. It is a chance to bond with both the babies and bring hope to their families.

"It is an awesome experience to say my baby's first picture was Santa Claus and that picture will carry on all their lives," Santa Claus said.

Hardy says she the visit from St. Nick helped to lift their spirits during this difficult time.

"We don't know if we'll be home for Christmas, but it's just really really sweet so that that picture was Santa," Hardy said.