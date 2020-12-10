SAPD: 2 in critical condition after shooting that started as argument over Dallas Cowboys

The incident unfolded on the west side.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say two people are in the hospital after an altercation over the Dallas Cowboys somehow devolved into violence.

According to authorities, one of the individuals at some point in the argument pulled out a handgun and shot the other. Then, that person responded by grabbing the shooter's firearm and doing the same to him.

Both are in critical condition and being treated for their wounds at a local hospital after the incident, which occurred on the west side in the area of South Zarzamora and Ceralvo. But police say they're still determining where exactly the gunshots were fired.

"It is unknown if it happened on a VIA bus or right outside a VIA bus at the VIA bus stop," SAPD Spokesperson Kevin Koch said. "This is one very large crime scene."

Koch said one of the victims was found by officers at a Family Dollar, the other down the street. The gun, he added, was recovered at the Family Dollar store.