Country singer Sara Evans bringing Christmas tour to East Texas

Artist Presale begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 25.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Country music star Sara Evans will bring her Christmas tour to East Texas.

Evans will play her Go Tell It on the Mountain show to the Perot Theatre in Texarkana Nov. 24. This show comes just a few weeks after Evans will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN.

Evans is known for hits such as "I Could Not Ask for More," "Perfect," "Suds in the Bucket," "Born to Fly," "A Little Bit Stronger," and " No Place That Far."