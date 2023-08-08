Houston TikTok influencer leaves Dubai where she was detained for months for shouting

Tierra Allen, known as "Sassy Trucker" on TikTok, had to pay a lot of money before she was freed and allowed to leave the UAE.

HOUSTON — A Houston woman is headed home from Dubai after being arrested for "shouting" in public during an argument with a car rental company back in May.

Tierra Allen, known as "Sassy Trucker" on TikTok, left the UAE after paying $1,300 to have her travel ban lifted, according to the "Detained in Dubai" international nonprofit organization that helped secure her freedom.

"Tierra was living a nightmare and facing fines and lengthy imprisonment until her case was brought into the spotlight of international media scrutiny. Without that attention, all too often, Emirati authorities pay little heed to due process, fairness, and human rights," Stirling said.

"Tierra is the latest American tourist to get caught up in what is a common rental car extortion scheme," Stirling said. "The prevalence of blackmail is damaging to the UAE's tourism and investment sectors and Dubai's government needs to crack down on this abuse of process."

Police told Allen she was arrested for "shouting" which is considered "offensive behavior" under the UAE's laws.

She posted bail but wasn't allowed to leave the country. Allen said she also wasn't allowed to retrieve her belongings from the rental vehicle and she later discovered fraudulent charges on her credit cards.

Allen was told to not return to Dubai by UAE authorities but Allen told Stirling that she had no intention of ever returning.

Allen is a truck driver who posts on TikTok and Instagram about her life on the road.

"I like to show that you can be feminine in a male-dominated field, and a lot of people like to see that," she told CNN in a 2021 story.