RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Free mobile COVID-19 testing will be available on Saturday in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the testing will take place from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Henderson (207 West Main Street).

Advanced registration is required as the number of tests may be limited. The test will be available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection.

This testing is provided in cooperation with Texas' Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Regional Advisory Council (RAC) and other state and local agencies.

To register, call (512) 883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org/.



