TYLER, Texas — With the coronavirus preventing the late night talk shows and entertainment shows to take place (other than low-resolution videos from home), one professionally made sketch stole the show with laughs.

It was a parody commercial for items you can get during the pandemic at the Tyler-based Brookshire’s Food & Grocery. The show used “Bartenson’s Grocery Store” with the font, red and green colors and logo with the signature leaf exactly the same as Brookshire’s.

The video was viewed almost 2 million times on the SNL Facebook page.

