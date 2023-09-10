Good Samaritan helps first responders save near-drowning victim on East Texas lake

"Two people visiting the area were staying in a house in the 400 block Admiral Drive," the GBCFD said. "One of the family members went out in a kayak without a life jacket on. They fell in the water and called out for help. A second family member went out into the lake and was able to rescue them and they were able to get to shore. The second family member then drifted out into the lake about 200 yards from shore without a life jacket holding onto the kayak. They became fatigued and were unable to hold onto the kayak and the kayak floated away. They attempted to swim to shore but were too tired. They cried out for help. A neighbor nearby put on a life jacket and paddled out to the victim in a second kayak. The neighbor was able to calm the victim down and the victim was able to hold onto the side of the kayak until the Gun Barrel City Rescue Boat arrived. The Gun Barrel City Rescue Boat arrived on scene 18 minutes after the call was received by Gun Barrel Police Dispatch. "