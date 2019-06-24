HENDERSON, Texas — Say hello to Snappy. You might have seen this little guy in Henderson.

As the weather warms up, turtles go in search of a new territory, which is why you probably have seen a few on the road.

Henderson Police Department spotted and helped this interesting reptile cross the road on West Fordall and Sand Avenue.

They have given him the name Snappy, the alligator snapping turtle.

Police do ask if you see Snappy, to leave him alone because he will bite.

Henderson Police Department Facebook

Tips on how to help a turtle cross the road:

Don't put yourself or others in danger

Avoid excessive handling

Allow unassisted road crossing

Handle turtles gently

Maintain direction of travel

Be cautious of snapping turtles

Don't keep the turtles as a pet

Wash your hands with soap and water after handling the turtle

Keep a lookout for turtles while driving this summer.