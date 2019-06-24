RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Telephone scams are a daily occurrence, however, what we don’t see a lot of is a scam starting with a fax.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, they have received recent reports of a scam initiated by fax.

The RCSO says the scam appeared to be from an attorney looking for someone to claim an unclaimed “permanent life insurance policy” of a long-deceased relative. This scam is wanting the target to call or contact them in order to receive a vast sum of money.

Normally after such a policy (or sometimes called a prize) is offered, they will request money from you for some sort of expense. Afterward, you will receive the vast sum. This is a scam.

If you're contacted via phone and you think it could be a scam, follow these tips:

• Register your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry. You may register online or by calling 1-888-382-1222. If you still receive telemarketing calls after registering, there’s a good chance that the calls are scams.

• Be wary of callers claiming that you’ve won a prize or vacation package.

• Hang up on suspicious phone calls.

• Be cautious of caller ID. Scammers can change the phone number that shows up on your caller ID screen. This is called “spoofing.”

• Research business opportunities, charities, or travel packages separately from the information the caller has provided.

The RCSO has also provided what NOT TO DO if you're contact by a suspected scammer:

• Don’t give in to pressure to take immediate action.

• Don’t say anything if a caller starts the call asking, “Can you hear me?” This is a common tactic for scammers to record you saying “yes.” Scammers record your “yes” response to use as proof that you agreed to a purchase or credit card charge.

• Don’t provide your credit card number, bank account information, or other personal information to a caller.

• Don’t send money if the caller tells you to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card.

If you have any questions regarding this information, contact the RCSO or your local law enforcement agency.