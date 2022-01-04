East Texas authorities warning of scam caller posing as sheriff’s office employee

The scammer is contacting registered sex offenders and telling them they have active warrants for their arrest.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of a scammer targeting registered sex offenders.

The NCSO says this individual has represented himself as an employee of the sheriff’s office using three identities: Lt. Yarbrough, Det. Washington and Ofc. Riley.

The scammer is contacting registered sex offenders and telling them they have active warrants for their arrest, and offering to have the warrant removed if they purchase Green Dot prepaid gift cards.

The requests thus far have been for varying amounts of money. The scammer will then direct the victim to the sheriff’s office under the guise of needing to collect DNA samples or other evidence.

Information reported to the sheriff’s office shows the calls have come from two numbers, one of which is associated with the sheriff’s office. The calls have been placed from 936-666-1639 or 936-560-7777.

Scammers are able to disguise their phone numbers to make them seem legitimate through a process called spoofing, and they will often use local numbers to increase the chance of a person answering the call. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office will never request payments related to active cases or warrants. Government and official agencies will never request payment in the form of gift cards or prepaid debit cards.