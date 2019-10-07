GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of scammers posing as deputies in hopes of stealing money from residents.

According to the sheriff's office, the scammers call the potential victim and pretend to be from the civil division. The sheriff's office reported the calls may be from 903-213-0597, 903-242-8957 or similar phone numbers.

The scammer also has a voice mail claiming to be from the civil division. The scammers are also using the actual names of sheriff's office employees from the website to further fool the potential victim.

The sheriff's office says they do not solicit money by telephone.

If you feel you have been contact by the scammers, contact the Gregg County Sheriff's Office to report the call.