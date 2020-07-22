Scammers posing as Lufkin police officers attempting to collect fine

Never give out information over the phone including bank account numbers, social security numbers or dates of birth.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department warns of a telephone scam targeting residents in the city.

According to police, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to be officers within the department.

The caller tells residents they have active warrants for their arrest that need to be paid over the phone.

Police want to remind residents that the department doesn't' take payments over the phone.