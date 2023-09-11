Schlitterbahn takes home 'World's Best Water Park' title for the 25th year in a row

The park has 51 attractions across 70 acres, and remains not only a fan favorite but also a one-of-a-kind family waterpark and resort experience.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Not only is it the "hottest, coolest time in Texas", it's also the best in the world.

That's right, for the 25th consecutive year, Schlitterbahn has been voted the “World’s Best Water Park” in Amusement Today’s annual Golden Ticket Awards (GTA).

The annual award recognizes excellence in the amusement park and waterpark industry.

“Making people happy is what our park does best, so it’s always tremendously gratifying when our commitment to serving guests is recognized and celebrated,” said Schlitterbahn General Manager Darren Hill. “We salute our park and our team for consistently delivering amazing experiences to guests of all ages.”

The water park in New Braunfels is an iconic Central Texas property probably best known for its unique spring-fed river setting and German heritage. The park is home to 51 attractions spanning across 70 acres.

The last weekend the park will be open is September 16 and 17.

For more information about Schlitterbahn Waterparks and to purchase season passes at the lowest price of the season, please visit schlitterbahn.com.

