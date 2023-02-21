Scholarship to be established in honor of Elysian Fields student killed in Mardi Gras parade shooting

Kip, who was known by most as Kipper, had an "outgoing and carefree personality" that shined through from birth and throughout his life, his obituary reads.

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas — An East Texas student athlete who was shot and killed while attending a Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport will be honored through a memorial scholarship.

Kip Lewis, 17, an Elysian Fields High School junior, was shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during a parade Saturday, according to KTBS.

The Shreveport news station said he and friends from Texas were attending the Krewe of Gemini parade when teens started to "horseplay," chasing each other around a vehicle with plastic swords. Then, a 16-year-old got a handgun and a single shot was fired, which struck Lewis who died the same day.

A GoFundMe was established on Monday and the fundraiser has since reached just over $16,800. The organizer said at the request of the the Lewis family, the money will go toward a memorial scholarship.

Lewis' obituary also states proceeds from the online fundraiser, "Help the Lewis Family," will go toward the scholarship. The obituary says Kip made a "tremendous impact" while he was a student at Elysian Fields ISD, where he attended since kindergarten.

He was the son of Bradley and Lorie Lewis, and brother of EFHS graduates Makenna and Hannah. Bradley is a board member for EFISD Board of Trustees and Lorie is a longtime second-grade teacher at Elysian Fields Elementary School.

Kip, who was known by most as Kipper, had an "outgoing and carefree personality" that shined through from birth and throughout his life, the obituary reads. It goes on to say that to know Kip was to know laughter, love and genuine friendship.

"He was the true definition of a southern boy and loved all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and riding his four-wheeler," the obituary said. "Kip was especially adept at pestering his big sisters, treasured time spent with friends, and above all possessed an unyielding passion and talent for playing sports."

His sport career began with T-ball and other sports at the Elysian Fields Youth Association. He played varsity baseball, basketball and football in high school. Kip was a naturally-gifted athlete, working hard at every sport he tried, the obituary detailed.

His accolades included 2021 All-District 16-3A Newcomer of the Year in baseball as a freshman, 2022 All-District 16-3A First Team Outfield as a sophomore, and 2022 District 11-3A Region II All-District First Team Receiver as a junior.

"Watching Kip do what he loved best on a field or a court, brought an immense amount of joy to his family and loved ones, as his talents were a marvel to behold," the obituary reads.

Elysian Fields ISD announced Kip's funeral will be this Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Elysian Fields High School auditorium.