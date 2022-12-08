LIST: TEA releases annual school accountability ratings

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released its annual academic accountability ratings for public school districts across the state for the 2021-22 school year.
According to the TEA, the ratings are based on performance on state standardized tests; graduation rates; and college, career, and military readiness outcomes.
"The ratings examine student achievement, school progress, and whether districts and campuses are closing achievement gaps among various student groups," the TEA said.
The TEA says when districts or schools struggle with performance, the state may order the implementation of interventions.
East Texas school districts were graded as follows (NOTE: If the campus did not receive an A, B or C rating, they were deemed Not Rated per Senate Bill 1365):
- Alba-Golden ISD - B
- Alto ISD - B
- Arp ISD - B
- Beckville ISD - A
- Big Sandy ISD - B
- Brownsboro ISD - B
- Bullard ISD - A
- Carlisle ISD - B
- Carthage ISD - B
- Cayuga ISD - A
- Center ISD - A
- Central ISD - A
- Central Heights ISD - A
- Chapel Hill ISD (Smith) - B
- Chapel Hill ISD (Titus) - A
- Chireno ISD - B
- Cross Roads ISD - B
- Cumberland Academy - B
- Cushing ISD - A
- Diboll ISD - A
- Douglass ISD - B
- East Texas Charter Schools - A
- Edgewood ISD - B
- Elkhart ISD - A
- Elysian Fields ISD - A
- Etoile ISD - B
- Eustace ISD - B
- Excelsior ISD - C
- Frankston ISD - A
- Fruitvale ISD - B
- Garrison ISD - B
- Gary ISD - B
- Gilmer ISD - A
- Gladewater ISD - B
- Hallsville ISD - Not Rated
- Harleton ISD - A
- Harmony ISD - B
- Hawkins ISD - B
- Hemphill ISD - B
- Henderson ISD - Not Rated
- Hudson ISD - A
- Huntington ISD - B
- Jacksonville ISD - B
- Joaquin ISD - A
- Karnack ISD - C
- Kilgore ISD - B
- LaPoynor ISD - B
- Laneville ISD - A
- Leveretts Chapel ISD - A
- Lindale ISD - A
- Longview ISD - A
- Lufkin ISD - B
- Malakoff ISD - A
- Marshall ISD - B
- Martins Mill ISD - B
- Martinsville ISD - B
- Mineola ISD - A
- Murchison ISD - Not Rated
- Nacogdoches ISD - C
- Neches ISD - A
- New Diana ISD - B
- New Summerfield ISD - B
- Ore City ISD - B
- Overton ISD - B
- Palestine ISD - B
- Pine Tree ISD - B
- Pineywoods Community Academy - A
- Panola Charter School - B
- Quitman ISD - A
- Rains ISD - C
- Rusk ISD - C
- Sabine ISD - A
- Spring Hill ISD - A
- Tatum ISD - B
- Tenaha ISD - A
- Timpson ISD - B
- Trinidad ISD - B
- Troup ISD - A
- Tyler ISD - B
- Tyler ISD Early College High School - A
- Union Grove ISD - A
- Union Hill ISD - B
- Van ISD - A
- Waskom ISD - B
- Wills Point ISD - C
- Wells ISD - B
- West Rusk CISD - B
- Westwood ISD - B
- White Oak ISD - A
- Whitehouse ISD - A
- Winnsboro ISD - B
- Winona ISD - B
- Woden ISD - A
- Yantis ISD - C