LIST: TEA releases annual school accountability ratings

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released its annual academic accountability ratings for public school districts across the state for the 2021-22 school year.

According to the TEA, the ratings are based on performance on state standardized tests; graduation rates; and college, career, and military readiness outcomes.

"The ratings examine student achievement, school progress, and whether districts and campuses are closing achievement gaps among various student groups," the TEA said.

The TEA says when districts or schools struggle with performance, the state may order the implementation of interventions.