Local News

LIST: TEA releases annual school accountability ratings

Ratings are based on performance on state standardized tests; graduation rates; and college, career, and military readiness outcomes.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released its annual academic accountability ratings for public school districts across the state for the 2021-22 school year.

According to the TEA, the ratings are based on performance on state standardized tests; graduation rates; and college, career, and military readiness outcomes.

"The ratings examine student achievement, school progress, and whether districts and campuses are closing achievement gaps among various student groups," the TEA said.

The TEA says when districts or schools struggle with performance, the state may order the implementation of interventions.

East Texas school districts were graded as follows (NOTE: If the campus did not receive an A, B or C rating, they were deemed Not Rated per Senate Bill 1365):

