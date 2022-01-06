St. Gregory School alerting parents of threatening call made to cathedral office, says other area churches received same call

The school says dismissal will occur as normal at 3 p.m. and the bus will run.

TYLER, Texas — Parents and guardians of students at St. Gregory Catholic School say they received a letter from school administrators alerting them of a threatening phone call made to the cathedral office.

According to the letter, several other church offices around town also received the same phone call.

"The police asked that we stay inside for the remainder of the day," the school said in the letter. "Out of an abundance of safety, we are asking students not to travel to special classes this afternoon."

The school says dismissal will occur as normal at 3 p.m. and the bus will run. After School Care will also be open and students will remain inside the pre-k.