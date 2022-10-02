MAY 7 ELECTION: What school bonds are on the ballot?
CBS19 has broken down each local school districts' bond to let voters know what the money will go toward if approved.
-
Alba-Golden ISD
$16 million bond
-
Beckville ISD
$17 million bond
-
Brownsboro ISD
$20.5 million bond
-
Bullard ISD
$103 million bond
-
Chapel Hill ISD
$125 million bond
-
Cross Roads ISD
$7 million bond
-
Longview ISD
$229.9 million bond
-
Mabank ISD
$94 million bond
-
Mineola ISD
$29.8 million bond
-
Mount Vernon ISD
$52.3 million bond
-
New Diana ISD
$23.8 million bond
-
Tyler ISD
$89 million bond
The May 7 election will play host to a plethora of local school bond elections.
Alba-Golden ISD: $16 million bond
- Classroom addition at the elementary school to increase academic space
- Construction of a new multipurpose competition gym
- Renovations to the CTE building
Beckville ISD: $17 million bond
- Gym will be coliseum style with a focus on girls athletics
- New high school building
- Renovations at junior high
Brownsboro ISD: $20.5 million bond
- New auditorium with practice space
- CTE/health science addition
- Ag shop renovations at high school
- Cafeteria expansion at junior high
Bullard ISD: $103 million bond
Prop. A - $82 million
- New middle school
- New addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary
- Renovations to middle school to create intermediate campus
- Renovations to BHS kitchen and cafeteria
Prop. B - $21 million
- New baseball, softball and tennis complex
- New multipurpose facility
Chapel Hill ISD: $125 million bond
- New junior high
- New operations and transportation facility
- New CTE
- Renovate office and library, add driveway at Kissam Intermediate
- Build new classrooms, renovate office and gym at Wise Elementary
- Build new classrooms, renovate gymnasium at Jackson Elementary
- New multipurpose activity center
Cross Roads ISD: $7 million bond
Prop. 1 - $6 million
- Enlarge band hall for growing band program
- Equipment/shades/pavilion for elementary playground
- New turf baseball and softball fields at high school
- New track surface
- Field house for baseball and softball with concessions/restrooms
Prop. 2 - $1 million
- New turf for football field and lighting
Longview ISD: $229.9 million bond
Prop. A - $178,185,000
- Early Learning Center
- Career Technical Education/Professional Development construction
- Longview High School renovations
- Early Grad H.S. renovations
- Additional property acquisition
Prop. B - $40,795,000
- Multipurpose event center/indoor practice facility (band, baseball/softball, golf, football, soccer, tennis, and other extracurricular competition)
Prop. C - $8,565,000
- Facility repairs, renovations, and updates to Lobo Coliseum and Lobo Stadium.
Prop. D - $2,440,000
- Facility repairs, renovations, and updates to Lobo Swim Center
Mabank ISD: $94 million bond
- New early childhood center
- Career and technical education addition at the high school
- Districtwide improvements
- Baseball and softball
For roe information, click here.
Mineola ISD: $29.8 million bond
- New Mineola Primary School
- Relocate 4th and 5th grades
- CTE center conversion
- Remodel high school vocational building
- New auto mechanics shop
- Canopy upgrades
Mount Vernon ISD: $52.3 million bond
Prop. A - $39.5 million
FINE ARTS
- Band hall
- Practice rooms
- Storage rooms
- Black box theater
- Art room with storage and kiln
MEDIA CENTER
- New high school media center
VO AG
- New Ag shop
FOOD SERVICE
High school cafeteria expansion to include full functioning kitchen
ADMINISTRATION
- New middle school offices
RENOVATED SPACES
- District administrative offices
- High school offices
- Special education
- VoAg
- Classrooms
- Offices
- Intermediate/junior high media center
- Existing middle school cafeteria
SERVICE
- Mechanical/electrical/circulation
Prop. B - $12.8 million
ATHLETICS
- New baseball field
- New softball field
- Ball field restrooms/concessions
- Turf football field
- New home stands for 3,000 with 400 reserved seats
- New pre-manufactured press box
- Restrooms/concessions/tickets
New Diana ISD: $23.8 million bond
Prop. 1 - $23.21 million
- Renovations and repairs to high school gym, band hall, annex building, high school and site repairs
Prop. 2 - $550,000
- New tennis court
- Softball field press box
Tyler ISD: $89 million bond
- New Hubbard Middle School
- New Early College High School