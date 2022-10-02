x
MAY 7 ELECTION: What school bonds are on the ballot?

Reagan Roy

Published: 4:56 PM CDT April 21, 2022
Updated: 4:56 PM CDT April 21, 2022

TYLER, Texas

The May 7 election will play host to a plethora of local school bond elections.

CBS19 has broken down each local school districts' bond to let voters know what the money will go toward if approved.

Alba-Golden ISD $16 million bond

  • Classroom addition at the elementary school to increase academic space
  • Construction of a new multipurpose competition gym
  • Renovations to the CTE building

For more information, click here.

Beckville ISD $17 million bond

  • Gym will be coliseum style with a focus on girls athletics 
  • New high school building
  • Renovations at junior high

For more information, click here.

Brownsboro ISD $20.5 million bond

  • New auditorium with practice space
  • CTE/health science addition
  • Ag shop renovations at high school
  • Cafeteria expansion at junior high

For more information, click here.

Bullard ISD $103 million bond

Prop. A - $82 million

  • New middle school
  • New addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary
  • Renovations to middle school to create intermediate campus
  • Renovations to BHS kitchen and cafeteria

Prop. B - $21 million

  • New baseball, softball and tennis complex 
  • New multipurpose facility

For more information, click here

Chapel Hill ISD $125 million bond

  • New junior high 
  • New operations and transportation facility
  • New CTE
  • Renovate office and library, add driveway at Kissam Intermediate
  • Build new classrooms, renovate office and gym at Wise Elementary
  • Build new classrooms, renovate gymnasium at Jackson Elementary
  • New multipurpose activity center

For more information, click here.

Cross Roads ISD $7 million bond

Prop. 1 - $6 million

  • Enlarge band hall for growing band program
  • Equipment/shades/pavilion for elementary playground
  • New turf baseball and softball fields at high school 
  • New track surface
  • Field house for baseball and softball with concessions/restrooms

Prop. 2 - $1 million

  • New turf for football field and lighting

For more information, click here.

Longview ISD $229.9 million bond

Prop. A - $178,185,000

  • Early Learning Center
  • Career Technical Education/Professional Development construction
  • Longview High School renovations
  • Early Grad H.S. renovations
  • Additional property acquisition

Prop. B - $40,795,000

  • Multipurpose event center/indoor practice facility (band, baseball/softball, golf, football, soccer, tennis, and other extracurricular competition)

Prop. C - $8,565,000 

  • Facility repairs, renovations, and updates to Lobo Coliseum and Lobo Stadium. 

Prop. D - $2,440,000 

  • Facility repairs, renovations, and updates to Lobo Swim Center 

For more information, click here.

Mabank ISD $94 million bond

  • New early childhood center
  • Career and technical education addition at the high school
  • Districtwide improvements
  • Baseball and softball

For roe information, click here.

Mineola ISD $29.8 million bond

  • New Mineola Primary School
  • Relocate 4th and 5th grades
  • CTE center conversion
  • Remodel high school vocational building
  • New auto mechanics shop
  • Canopy upgrades

For more information, click here.

Mount Vernon ISD $52.3 million bond

Prop. A - $39.5 million

FINE ARTS 

  • Band hall
  • Practice rooms
  • Storage rooms
  • Black box theater 
  • Art room with storage and kiln

MEDIA CENTER 

  • New high school media center

VO AG

  • New Ag shop

FOOD SERVICE 

High school cafeteria expansion to include full functioning kitchen

 ADMINISTRATION 

  • New middle school offices

RENOVATED SPACES 

  • District administrative offices 
  • High school offices 
  • Special education 
  • VoAg
  • Classrooms
  • Offices
  • Intermediate/junior high media center 
  • Existing middle school cafeteria

SERVICE 

  • Mechanical/electrical/circulation 

Prop. B - $12.8 million

ATHLETICS 

  • New baseball field 
  • New softball field 
  • Ball field restrooms/concessions 
  • Turf football field 
  • New home stands for 3,000 with 400 reserved seats
  • New pre-manufactured press box 
  • Restrooms/concessions/tickets

For more information, click here.

New Diana ISD $23.8 million bond

Prop. 1 - $23.21 million

  • Renovations and repairs to high school gym, band hall, annex building, high school and site repairs

Prop. 2 - $550,000

  • New tennis court 
  • Softball field press box

For more information, click here.

Tyler ISD $89 million bond

  • New Hubbard Middle School
  • New Early College High School

For more information, click here.

