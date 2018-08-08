TYLER — As summer comes to a close, drivers will soon see the familiar yellow buses back on the road.

Before school begins, here are some important tips how to protect everyone's safety when sharing the road with school buses.

First, always show extra caution when school buses are on the road. This means being alert to frequent stops and watching for children that may be crossing the road.

“With school districts across Texas returning to classes in the coming weeks, DPS is urging drivers to slow down and be alert in school zones and wherever children are present,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Motorists who disregard the law and illegally pass stopped school buses put our schoolchildren in harm’s way – and that reckless and irresponsible behavior will not be tolerated by DPS.”

Drivers should remember that when a bus is stopped and operating a visual signal with flashing lights or a stop sign, state law requires drivers going either way to stop. Drivers must remain stopped until the bus starts to move.

The only exception to the rule is if the bus and the vehicle are separated by a physical barrier.

The penalty for illegally passing a school bus is $1,250 for the first offense. Drivers could have their license suspended for any further offenses. If there an incident that causes injury due to illegally passing a school bus, criminal charges may also be filed.

All school buses must stop at all railroad crossings.

In short, drivers should remain vigilant, alert and patient when sharing the road with school buses.

