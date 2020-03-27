GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County mandatory shelter-at-home order issued Wednesday extended the dates local school districts will remain closed because of the new coronavirus.

Previously, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a mandate for Texas public schools to stay closed through April 3. The county’s mandate was set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and continue through 11:59 p.m. April 9.

By Thursday afternoon, Longview, Spring Hill, White Oak, Gladewater and Hallsville ISDs all had announced extended closure dates.

Read more from our newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

