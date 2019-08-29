TYLER, Texas — Neighbors living by Cumberland Academy High School in Tyler are demanding change to the traffic issues.

"I'll go out there and say, 'Hey, you can't park there.' And they'll just get all irate like, 'You don't own this and that,'" Bill Frazier, who owns a home near the campus, said. "It's just common courtesy."

Frazier says the traffic has been a growing problem since the school was built. However, this year seems to be the worst yet.

"The other day, there was a car parked in our driveway and she [his wife] was ready to go to work," Frazier said. "The car that was parked in our driveway couldn’t get out because the line was so long, and my wife had to wait for this person to get out of the way so she could leave her own driveway."

The neighbors placed signs in their yards prohibiting drivers from parking or using the home's driveways for turnarounds. They have also voice their concerns at past city council meetings.

Most recently, at least 10 signed letters were sent to the school's administration and Tyler City Councilman Criss Sudduth, who represents the district.

"The parents taking their kids to school have been turning around on our properties instead of finding other ways to go into the school, whether it being patient with the light to turn left into the school or taking another route like turning around on Jebb Stuart using that little street to turn around," Sharon Chappell, another nearby resident to the school, said. "There are just more people there, more driving and so it's time for us to work out some traffic problems."

Norma Cotton, the Head of School for Cumberland Academy High School, declined an on-camera interview about the matter, but she did answer questions sent by CBS19 via email:

Question #1: What has been done by the administration to address the traffic near the high school?

"The school requested a second entrance to the campus when the high school was originally built. The city and traffic engineer at that time denied the request. The school had to pay the city to have the traffic light at the entrance of the campus. We have no control over the timing. We would like to have the light changed for more cars to pass through.

The principal has sent parent letters regarding the traffic issues along with a traffic flow sketch - the letter addressed not turning in the neighborhood driveways, etc."

Question #2: Has the administration spoken with neighbors in the area regarding their concerns? Did the administration receive and respond to the letters sent by neighbors about the traffic issue?

"The principal received a letter from a resident very recently and responded."

Question #3: Has the administration requested a crossing guard or traffic police from the city? Has the administration discussed with TXDOT or the city adding a school zone to the area to address safety concerns?

"The city states that the school doesn't meet the demands for a school zone as it is not intended to have pedestrian traffic associated with the school. There may be opportunities to consider right-turn declaration lanes at the school's expense. We would like at least a speed zone that TxDOT states the city has to implement."

Cotton, who answered the questions through her assistant, said, "In short, we are trying to alleviate any traffic issues. Our parents, students, principal and faculty would be so happy along with the neighborhood."

Last year, according to our news partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the city council asked school administrators to perform a new traffic study for its high school, but according to a city representative, that has not been done.