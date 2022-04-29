East Texas officials investigating 'vicious' social media post directed toward student

The district says racial bigotry, bullying, and any other hurtful actions from one student to another will not be tolerated.

GRAND SALINE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: CBS19 has seen the post mentioned below and has chosen not to share it due to its grossly insensitive nature.

A local school district and police department are investigating a "vicious" social media post directed toward a high school student.

According to to Grand Saline ISD, the investigation is being handled as spelled out in the district's Student Code of Conduct.

"While we have taken several opportunities to guide our students in the proper use of social media and how to treat our fellow humans, this action fits nowhere in our expected behavior," GSISD said in a statement. "This is a great time for us as a school and for you as parents to double our efforts in teaching our children proper behavior including the use of social media."

