School districts challenge Texas Education Agency's accountability system in landmark lawsuit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cissy Reynolds-Perez, of the Kingsville Independent School District, spent a full day in Austin testifying in the lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency.

Over 111 districts are suing the TEA over its accountability system. On Tuesday, district leaders headed to court, asking for a temporary injunction to stop the agency from assigning performance ratings to schools.

Nothing was decided on Tuesday, but 3NEWS heard from several witnesses, as well as a consultant who advises Texas school districts on accountability and assessment issues.

During opening statements, it was stressed that school districts believe in accountability, but attorneys said they didn't get any information on the new methods that would be used to determine their performance ratings.

The lawsuit began with the K-ISD stating that the new grading system for school districts didn't give them enough time to adjust.

"The accountability system that our students and teachers are being held at is not a fair system, it's not a lawful system this year. and all we're asking is for them to reflect on what they've been doing historically to set a baseline before they start calculating," she said.

So far, four superintendents have testified. The state also brought in a witness, a commissioner from the TEA, who said some of their proposed changes would help school campuses and their ratings, but the plaintiffs argue they still haven't seen anything.

The judge should have a ruling by Friday, Oct. 20.

