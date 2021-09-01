East Texas school districts warning of 'Devious Lick' TikTok trend

The "Devious Lick" challenge is one where kids steal, vandalize or rearrange random things from school campuses.

A new TikTok trend is gaining a lot of attention in local school districts.

According to Waskom ISD, the "Devious Lick" challenge is one where kids steal, vandalize or rearrange random things from school campuses.

The Athens Police Department says "lick" is slang for theft and it's also occurring in Athens.

NJ.com reports the trend began when TikTok user posted a video on Sept. 1 showing off a box of disposable masks the user claimed to have stolen from a school.

"Looking at the school violations is disappointing and disturbing," Waskom ISD said in a statement. "For schools to replace these items that are being destroyed is costly and takes away from our students and programs happening at school. If your child uses social media, we ask that you consider speaking to them about being responsible socially and at school."

Waskom ISD says if a student is caught vandalizing school property, they will be disciplined and legally prosecuted for reckless damage. The student will be responsible for the total cost of the damage to the school property.

TikTok has started removing "Devious Lick" videos and issued the following statement: