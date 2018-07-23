TYLER — Donations are still needed to meet the goal of 2,000 supply-filled backpacks for the City of Tyler’s 5th annual #SchoolisCool back to school event.

Donations in the form of a check, a new backpack or school supplies can be brought to the Tyler Area Business Education Council located at 315 N. Broadway, or at any City of Tyler Fire Station. A full list of supplies needed can be found online at www.SchoolisCoolTyler.com.

The city-run event was first started distributing free school supplies to area children in 2013. Then, only 350 backpacks were distributed; this year, they plan to give out 2,000.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 2 at Harvey Hall, 2000 W. Front St., and the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Dr. Admission is free and doors open at 4:30 p.m.

