TYLER, Texas — Toxic blue-green algae was thrust into the national conversation after a story of a dog that died from the algae went viral.

Blue-green algae gives off toxins when they bloom that could be harmful to pets.

UT Tyler Ecotoxicologist Riqing Yu says blue-green algae thrives in still water areas like ponds and small lakes.

“If the pond, for example, there’s a lot of algae floating along on the surface, then that definitely is a kind of sign that you don’t want to let your pet play around.," Yu said. "Especially don’t let them to drink the water over there."

If pets ingest too much of the harmful algae, their chances of survival is slim.

“It happens quick, from immediate reaction from the dogs to within 24 hours. There is no specific treatment, there's no antidote," veterinarian Seth Shirey said. "There is supportive care IV fluids, trying to maintain their temperature, those type of things. But it's a very poor prognosis, once they start showing signs."

However, the chances of your pet ingesting blue-green algae is quite rare.

“It's a really big story right now, and it is more common than it used to be," Shirey said. "It's still relatively rare."

When looking out for harmful algae, you should be aware of foam, scum or mats on the surface of the water. The algae can be blue, green, brown or red, sometimes looking like paint floating on the water.

Though many times the algae is visible, sometimes it could be deep under the surface.

“Sometimes it can be under the water and then when those dogs are swimming and turning that water up," Shirey said. "They bring it to the top, the dog consumes it because their mouth is right there."

Shirey says before allowing your pet into a body of water, you should take certain precautions.

You can reach out to county officials to determine the threat of blue-green algae. However, even if the threat is low, you should still be cautious.

“It's too toxic and it's too life threatening to risk it," Shirey said. "If you're nervous about it, if you think you're seeing it still get in the water, I wouldn't."