SCMSA to host Valentine's Luncheon at Willow Brook CC

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Medical Society Alliance (SCMSA) is hosting a special Valentine Luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Willow Brook Country Club located at 3205 West Erwin Street. The luncheon starts at 1:30 p.m.
Major US Air Force Reserves and Founder Mutt’s Sauce Charlynda Scales is the guest speaker for this wonderful event honoring and celebrating veterans in East Texas.
The cost range is $40 - $320 depending on the package you purchase.
The SCMSA strengthens, supports and serves the community and health care in East Texas through educational opportunities.
Click here for more information on SCMSA, or to register for the Valentine Luncheon.