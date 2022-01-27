Score BIG savings on season passes and family 4-packs with CBS19 and Splash Kingdom Waterparks

x
CANTON, Texas — Summer is just around the corner and beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1, you can save big on Splash Kingdom season passes and family four-packs through CBS19. 

Simply go to splashkingdomwaterpark.com/cbs19.com for exclusive deals and use code CBS19 at checkout for a 45% discount at checkout!

Splash Kingdom Paradise Island - Canton

  • Blue pass - $52.25
  • Silver pass - $63.25
  • Gold pass - $136.95
  • 4 general admission tickets + 4 meal passes - $70.95

Splash Kingdom Timber Falls - Nacogdoches

  • Blue pass - $43.45
  • Silver pass - $63.25
  • Gold pass - $136.95
  • 4 general admission tickets + 4 meal passes - $52.25
Credit: Splash Kingdom

There is no limit on the number of passes you can purchase and passes can be used any day of regular park operation in 2022 

These types of savings are rare and will not last long! In fact, prices go up March 7!

So, get your summer fun secured now and save BIG with CBS19 and Splash Kingdom Waterpark.

