Screening of 'Sound of Freedom' inspires conversations about trafficking in East Texas

Texas is the No. 2 state for hotline tips involving child trafficking, according to U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran.

TYLER, Texas — Human trafficking doesn’t only affect people living outside the United States. Texas is the No. 2 state for hotline tips involving child trafficking, according to U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran.

“These are issues that affect us here locally,” said Moran, R-Tyler. “We’ve got about 300,000 individuals at a time in the state of Texas, bound by human trafficking.”

To shine a light on the realities of sex trafficking in East Texas, Moran partnered with the nonprofit organization For the Silent to hold a screening Thursday of “Sound of Freedom” at Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler.

