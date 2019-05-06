SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the help of the public in identifying a man wanted in connection to a burglary of a building.

According to the SCSO, the man is a white male standing at about 5'8", with multiple tattoos on both arms.

Police say the suspect's vehicle appears to be a black 2009 Dodge Ram 4x4 pickup, with paint stains on top of the truck bed.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information regarding the identity of this man, please contact Det. Tim McDonald at 903-590-2698.