Seafood restaurant, second Nobilitea Tyler location set to move into former Traditions property

On Jan. 8 this year, Traditions closed its doors after 23 years of business.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published in January 2023 about the closing of Traditions.

Two businesses could be opening up on the former property of the popular Tyler restaurant Traditions, according to recent filings with the city of Tyler permits.

Ohayo Sushi, a seafood restaurant, and NobiliTea, the specialty tea shop, have both filed building permits seeking to house each of the businesses at 6205 S Broadway Ave.

This is would be the second location for NobiliTea in Tyler, while Ohayo Sushi would be an entirely new restaurant for the city.

On Jan. 8 this year, Traditions closed its doors after 23 years of business. The owners of the cafeteria-style eatery announced the closure with a post via Facebook the next day.

The announcement thanked the families, organizations, schools, and businesses who have been with Traditions over the years, while also encouraging customers to visit the owners' other restaurant in town, Corner Bakery.

Adriana Rodriguez, city of Tyler spokesperson, said Ohayo Sushi will be moving into the actual former building that housed Traditions.

Nobilitea will be constructing a new building in the old Traditions parking lot. This new building will need to have its own new address, Rodriguez said.

Ohayo Sushi has already placed signs on the property announcing its incoming arrival to Tyler. The signs advertise seafood, sushi, grill and all you can eat service.

There's an Ohayo Sushi restaurant in Webster near Houston; however, it's known if that restaurant is connected to the Tyler location.