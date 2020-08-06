The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued its silver alert for Joe Roy McMillian on Monday morning.

McMillian is still missing, but with no recent leads coming in, Panola County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff Ivy said the alert — which the Sheriff's Office has no control over — was discontinued.

"They normally only keep them up for three or four days, depending on what's going on with it, whether they're getting tips," Ivy said. "So we were getting some possible tips that were coming that we were following up on, but nothing was panning out, and so that's starting to kind of fizzle down. So we don't have any tips to run in on, so that why it gets discontinued."

Read more from our newspaper partners at the Panola Watchman.

RELATED: UPDATE: SILVER Alert discontinued for missing Panola County man

RELATED: Search continues for missing Panola County man Joe Roy McMillian

RELATED: Volunteer search organized to look for missing Panola County man

RELATED: SILVER ALERT issued for missing Panola County man with dementia